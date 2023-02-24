Tom Cruise Joins Final 'Late Late Show' To Crash 'Lion King' Musical In 'Epic' Sketch

Tom Cruise will officially headline the finale of James Corden ’s “ The Late Late Show .”

The “ Top Gun: Maverick ” star will appear in an “over-the-top sketch” in which he crashes the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood during a performance of “ The Lion King ” musical — while dressed as its farting warthog character, Pumbaa, according to ET .

That once-in-a-lifetime moment reportedly happened last night and saw Cruise and Corden parade around in costume. This “groundbreaking” and “epic musical performance” will be only part of the two-hour finale on April 27, Paramount said .

Cheekily christened “The Last Last Late Late Show,” the episode will potentially serve as playful punishment for Cruise — who previously forced Corden to skydive and ride in the cockpits of various fighter planes to nauseating results.

Cruise’s star power will presumably boost ratings into the stratosphere and provide Corden with a celebrated sendoff after slogging through a tangle of off-putting accusations last fall about Corden’s restaurant etiquette . The English entertainer announced his reunion with Cruise on Friday on the show’s Instagram.

“Here’s to finding the Pumbaa to your Timon,” read the caption . “And to one last sketch with @tomcruise before we turn out the lights on the #LateLateShow.”

Paramount noted that “The Late Late Show” has 27 Emmy nominations and seven wins under its belt, and it attracted world-renowned talent, including Paul McCartney , while pre-recorded segments like “ Carpool Karaoke ” fostered a massive following online.

Corden tearfully announced last April that he had officially signed on for only one more season of the CBS show . Less than a week after announcing his planned exit after eight years as host, Corden invited Cruise — who busted his sentimental chops.

“It’s such a privilege to be here, and I’m sorry about the news,” Cruise told him . “I’m sorry you got fired.”

“The Last Last Late Late Show” will air at 10 p.m. ET on April 27 on CBS and Paramount+.