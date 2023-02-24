Bedford gives No. 2 Hartland great battle in state quarterfinals

KALAMAZOO – Bedford wrestling coach Kevin Vogel keep telling everyone who would listen that his team was better than its ranking.

Sure, the Mules lost some dual meets early in the season, but that was when nearly a third of its lineup was injured.

No one was listening.

Vogel might have a little more of an audience now.

The entire state got to see what he was talking about Friday as Bedford gave No. 2 Hartland everything it wanted and more before falling just short, 31-28, in the Division 1 state quarterfinals at the Wings Events Center.

“It was a gallant effort,” Vogel said. “We had a script and followed it almost right to the letter.”

It was not the script Bedford followed when it faced Hartland earlier this season – not even close.

Hartland won 61-7 on that occasion.

In the rematch, Bedford started quickly when Noah Benore decisively avenged an earlier loss with a 7-1 win at 138 pounds and Caleb Jagielski, who was injured the first time the teams met, posted an 8-3 victory.

“They were scared,” Jagielski said. “You could feel it across the mat.”

Bedford never gave much reason for the fear to subside.

The Mules had a chance to win right up into the final match.

They stayed close throughout the afternoon as Vincent Cole (106) and Nathan Gerber (126) won by technical fall, and Jack Nigh (157), Robbie Gossard (190), Conner Green (215), and Brock Jandasek (132) earned wins.

The Mules won 8 of the 14 matches, but Hartland logged three pins and a major decision.

Green had perhaps the most exciting win of the day, scoring a reversal with 15 seconds left to pull out a 3-2 triumph.

“He got pinned in the dual meet (against Hartland),” Vogel noted.

Jagielski was proud of the way every member of the team showed heart.

“We told some guys not to get pinned and some to get pins” he said. “None of the guys ever gave up. Every match was a fight.”

That was all in Vogel's script.

“These guys knew they were much better than the last time,” he said. “You could see them start to panic.”

Bedford finishes its season with a 31-7 record.

“We have 13 seniors and 16 freshmen,” Jagielski said. “And we have a high number of eighth graders coming in, 13, 14, or 15.”

Bedford will need its wrestlers to grow into the weights. Freshmen twins Tristan and Nolan King wrestled at 113 and 120 Friday but could have weighed in at 106. The Mules were overloaded in the lower weights.

“We lose a lot of seniors and a lot of leadership,” Vogel said. “We'll have at least seven starters back, but we will be young. … As long as they are willing to work, we will work with them.”

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Hartland 31, Bedford 28

138: Noah Benore, B, d. Liam Wiitanen, 7-1.

144: Caleb Jagielski, B, d. Gavin Kern, 8-3.

150: Gabe Cappellano, H, md. Austin Meszaros, 14-4.

157: Jack Nigh, B, d. Vinny Abbey, 5-3.

165: Nick Rochowiak, H, p. Jack Burton, 2:29.

175: Brayden Bobo, H, d. Ethan Manger, 3-1.

190: Robbie Gossard, B, d. William Darish, 9-4.

215: Conner Green, B, d. Jacob Pretzel, 3-2.

285: Vincent Cox, H, p. Chase Norbury, :30.

106: Vincent Cole, B, tf. Over Dane Dunbar, 15-0.

113: Bohdan Abbey, H, p., Tristan King, 3:27.

120: Dallas Korponic, H, p. Nolan King, 1:44.

126: Nathan Gerber, B, tf. Ty Biggert, 16-1.

132: Brock Jandasek, B, d. Easton Culver, 4-3.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Bedford gives No. 2 Hartland great battle in state quarterfinals