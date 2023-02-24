WEATHER: Threat of lowland snow this weekend and next week

The National Weather Service is predicting that a “frontal system will bring a threat of lowland snow later Saturday into Sunday (Feb. 25-26) with light accumulations expected.”

“The weather gets interesting Saturday afternoon and night. A front will move through the area, bringing a shot of precipitation. “A cool and showery pattern will continue the first half of next week for a rain/snow mix possible for the lowlands at times,” NOAA said.

Over the next five days or so, forecasters say we may get a total of around 2-3 inches of snow.

Low temps will range from around 25 to 37 degrees, and highs will reach around 44, which means that over the next week there may be a slushy mix of both the white and the wet stuff alternating.

Local meteorologist Michael Snyder (@SeattleWXGuy) concurs – here’s his latest forecast video:

Help the Burien Severe Weather Shelter

Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter (located at Highline United Methodist Church; map below) will remain open as long as lows are 32 or below, and they could use volunteers and donations.

“Please help us provide for our unhoused neighbors and those with inadequate heat sources,” organizers said.

Organizers have added volunteer spots through the weekend and could still use the following supplies for Friday dinner – please be sure to use the signup link below so they know what ingredients are already taken care of:

Ground Beef

Corn meal

Canned diced green chilies

Canned sliced black olives

Salad mix

individually wrapped dessert items (homemade is great!)

Detailed Forecast: