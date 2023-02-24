Body of West Hartford climber killed in Washington state avalanche recovered

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a West Hartford man killed in an avalanche in Washington has been recovered, according to a press release the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook .

Seong Cho, 54, of West Hartford, was killed, along with 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, from Bayside, New York, and 66-year-old Yun Park, from Palisades Park, New Jersey. Lee and Park’s bodies have yet to be recovered.

Saturday was the first day weather conditions allowed helicopters to fly into the area. Cho’s body was found under a layer of snow at GPS coordinates provided by a surviving member of the party. His body was turned over to the Chelan County Coroner’s Office.

The three were part of a group of six people who were climbing the mountain on Monday when the lead climber triggered an avalanche, according to authorities. Four climbers were then swept into a 500-foot coulier.

The fourth climber, a 56-year-old man from New York, was injured, but was able to hike back to base camp to get help.

