Erie County farm protected from future development

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An Erie County farm has entered into a partnership with the Commonwealth to protect the land from future development.

James W. and Christa T. Kuhl Farm is a 71-acre crop farm in Venango Township. The farm sold its development rights for $127,564 to the state.

By selling development rights to the state, landowners are ensuring their farms will never be sold to developers. Through the Pennsylvania Farmland Preservation Program, farm families often sell their land at below market value, donate additional land or agree to conservation practices on their farms, an announcement from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration said.

In the recent round of Farmland Preservation actions, the program protected more than 3,000 acres on 32 farms in 21 counties. That represents an investment of about $10 million in state, county and local funds. Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected more than 622,000 acres on 6,180 farms in 58 counties for a total investment of more than $1.6 billion.

