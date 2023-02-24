Open in App
Erie County, PA
See more from this location?
YourErie

Erie County farm protected from future development

By Corey Morris,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOdov_0kz27anF00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An Erie County farm has entered into a partnership with the Commonwealth to protect the land from future development.

James W. and Christa T. Kuhl Farm is a 71-acre crop farm in Venango Township. The farm sold its development rights for $127,564 to the state.

Fishing permit fees in PA could go up; March 1 meeting set

By selling development rights to the state, landowners are ensuring their farms will never be sold to developers. Through the Pennsylvania Farmland Preservation Program, farm families often sell their land at below market value, donate additional land or agree to conservation practices on their farms, an announcement from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration said.

In the recent round of Farmland Preservation actions, the program protected more than 3,000 acres on 32 farms in 21 counties. That represents an investment of about $10 million in state, county and local funds. Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected more than 622,000 acres on 6,180 farms in 58 counties for a total investment of more than $1.6 billion.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Pa. SNAP benefits ending March 1; assistance options that can help
Erie, PA1 day ago
Tyler Titus announces bid for Erie City Council
Erie, PA1 day ago
PSP relocate disabled homeless man to Ashtabula
Ashtabula, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Millcreek Township: Waste Management Billing Change to Erie Water Works
Erie, PA1 day ago
Presque Isle update: Purple sandpiper, piping plover and people
Erie, PA23 hours ago
New vacant property registration ordinance to impact Erie neighborhoods
Erie, PA2 days ago
Erie residents prepare for spring as local businesses advise holding off for now
Erie, PA18 hours ago
Warmer weather saves City of Erie hundreds of thousands in taxpayer dollars
Erie, PA1 day ago
Pa. city council gears up for debate over publicly-operated EMS
Meadville, PA1 day ago
Debate over short-term rentals in City of Erie continues at public hearing
Erie, PA22 hours ago
Downtown building designated as Erie’s first historic landmark
Erie, PA1 day ago
New PennDOT projects set to begin in mid-April
Erie, PA1 hour ago
PennDOT 2023 projects could be making headways, weather permitting
Erie, PA4 hours ago
Public visitation, funeral planned for Erie firefighter
Erie, PA5 hours ago
Short-term rentals spark debate between residents
Erie, PA1 day ago
PennDOT Explains Changes to 12th & State Street Intersection
Erie, PA1 day ago
Brissa Bradfield Leaving WICU-TV: Where’s 12News Erie’s Anchor Going?
Erie, PA2 days ago
Blood drive scheduled for March 6 in Millcreek
Millcreek Township, PA1 hour ago
AT&T improves coverage in Erie neighborhood
Erie, PA3 hours ago
Benedictine Sisters of Erie awarded for environmental work
Erie, PA1 day ago
UPDATE: PSP locates Glade Twp. man
Warren, PA2 days ago
Golden Apple Award: Brent Manti – Elizabeth Lee Black School at Barber National Institute
Erie, PA21 hours ago
Erie firefighter passes away due to occupational cancer
Erie, PA2 days ago
Troopers Investigating Local Contractor Accused of Failing to Start Construction Job in Jackson Township
Franklin, PA3 days ago
Erie to host 2023 Pa. High School Bowling Championships
Erie, PA5 hours ago
City of Erie Planning Director stepping down
Erie, PA5 days ago
Warren County Fire Destroys Home
Sugar Grove, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy