SXSW announces lineup for 2023 Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest announced the lineup for its 2023 Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake, 800 W. Riverside Dr.

SXSW said the concerts were free and open to the public from March 16-18. The SXSW festival in Austin begins March 10 and ends March 19.

“The Austin skyline serves as the perfect background to these special live music performances,” SXSW said.

Organizers said eventgoers could bring a picnic or enjoy food from local food trucks and grab a cold beverage in The Beer Garden.

SXSW said doors for the concerts open at 2 p.m. The shows will be from 3 to 7 p.m. each day, according to event organizers.

March 16

Presented by KUTX Rocks The Shores

3 p.m. Lucky Diaz

Lucky Diaz 3:30 p.m. Mega Ran

Mega Ran 4 p.m. Red Yarn & Aaron Nigel Smith

Red Yarn & Aaron Nigel Smith 4:30 p.m. SaulPaul

SaulPaul 5 p.m. Jonny Langford and the Silver Sands Roustabouts Rosie Flores

Jonny Langford and the Silver Sands Roustabouts Rosie Flores 6 p.m. Thao

“This year’s theme is Ska. Ska provides a broad and diverse history for folks to choose from, and is, without a doubt, a crowd pleaser,” SXSW said. “Artists are asked to play at least one song of the theme during their set.”

March 17

3 p.m. Baba Kuboye

Baba Kuboye 4:30 p.m. AJ Smith

AJ Smith 5:30 p.m. The Zombies

March 18

Presented by HONK!TX

Blowcomotion!

Dead Music Capital Band

Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour

Minor Mishap Marching Band

Moon Tower Brass Band

Yes Ma’am Brass Band

“Unamplified and untethered, our participating bands have brought the brass to your parade or your porch, the stage or the park, and feature New Orleans jazz styles, funk originals, second-line standards, Balkan-style big brass, Eastern European romance, brassy rock, and everything in between,” SXSW said.

Organizers said the lineup was subject to change.

