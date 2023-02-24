Mother sues Olathe day care, saying her baby was bruised and owners failed to report

A Johnson County mother is suing an Olathe in-home day care, alleging her 6 month old received bruises on his back and arms while the child was in care.

According to a lawsuit filed in Johnson County District Court , plaintiff Blanca Martinez-Gomez sent her child to a day care operating as Laura Baby Sitter LLC, located near West 111th Terrace and South Penrose Street. She paid the defendant weekly tuition for an undisclosed amount of time.

While at the day care on May 26, 2021, the child allegedly sustained multiple bruises.

Martinez-Gomez reported the incident the same day to the Kansas Department for Children and Families , while Laura Baby Sitter allegedly failed to report it. An investigation from DCF confirmed the child had several bruises on his body, according to the lawsuit.

Specifics of the incident are not mentioned in court documents.

The mother is suing the day care for negligence, claiming it failed to protect her child from abuse and instances of corporal punishment “such as spanking with the hand or any implement, slapping, swatting, pulling hair, yanking the arm, or any similar activity.”

The suit further alleges the defendant failed to properly train and monitor caregivers.

Laura Baby Sitter declined to comment on the litigation.

Martinez-Gomez’s attorney, Elizabeth VanErem of Edelman & Thompson Law Firm, said she could not speak on the pending lawsuit, especially as it involves a minor.

DCF said it could not provide details of the incident or confirm an investigation had taken place.