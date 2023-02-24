Russell Westbrook Expected to Start for LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook will have a big role with the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to make massive changes to their starting lineup now that they have acquired Russell Westbrook.

Multiple sources have told AllClippers that Clippers head coach Ty Lue is expected to start Russell Westbrook and bring Terance Mann off the bench. The Athletic's Law Murray was the first to report.

It's a very shocking move mainly because Terance Mann has done such a phenomenal job as a starter for the Clippers. The team is 10-2 when he, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George all start together. Not only that, but when the three are together, the lineups have a 126.8 offensive rating, 61.1% effective field goal percentage, 52.4% field goal percentage, 42.6% three-point percentage, and are a plus-42 in 284 minutes.

The Clippers definitely found something that works when playing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Terance Mann together. It's worth starting Russell Westbrook with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but it's not worth doing it at the expense of Terance Mann. The Clippers need to play Terance with those two even more, and not move away from it at all.

There's no real way of predicting what's going to happen when the Clippers face the Sacramento Kings tonight. The Clippers are already missing Ivica Zubac, so they'll be using a never before seen starting lineup. They have a legitimate test against the Kings, so it'll immediately be a sink-or-swim moment.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade