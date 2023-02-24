Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Tips for preparing child to attend camp for the first time

By Kelley Smith,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUm83_0kz246hR00

ALABAMA – It’s that time of year again. Spring is in the air and kids are getting ready to go to spring and summer camps.

Babypalooza has tips for parents sending a child to camp for the first time.

According to Babypalooza founder, Cecelia Pearson, there are five things parents should do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4K09_0kz246hR00

Pearson says it’s important to involve kids in choosing a camp, adding that parents should ensure the camp fits their child’s interests, personality and needs. She also says parents should learn about the staff, facilities and programming.

Making sure kids know what to expect can help them a lot on their first day. Pearson says families can practice getting ready for camp at home before the big day.

Kids aren’t the only ones who need to prepare. Pearson says parents should plan on how they can manage their own anxiety after they drop off their little one.

Learn more on the Babypalooza website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Final Four matchups get underway in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
American Car Center closing, local dealerships shutter
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
46-year-old woman arrested for theft at Hartselle Walmart
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding reported across the Tennessee Valley
New Market, AL12 hours ago
“Unusual smell” leads to gym evacuation at Huntsville Elementary School
Huntsville, AL1 hour ago
Man charged with fentanyl trafficking in Decatur
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Stevenson man charged with homicide following weekend crash
Stevenson, AL2 days ago
Alleged bar brawl murder trial gets underway in Marshall County
Fort Payne, AL2 days ago
Idaho victim’s sister honors slain sibling and friend with baby’s name
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 hours ago
Athens pays tribute to volunteer Kathy Cothren
Athens, AL1 hour ago
Guntersville Lake Hydrofest tickets go on sale March 1
Guntersville, AL2 days ago
Fort Payne man charged with murder following elder abuse
Fort Payne, AL1 day ago
Huntsville Police search for man missing with medical condition
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy