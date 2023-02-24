NAACP incoming president shares future plans

Pastor Ruby Jones was recently elected president of the Unified Robeson Chapter of the NAACP. She currently lives with her husband and has six children.

LUMBERTON — The Unified Robeson chapter of the NAACP has undergone a change in leadership with the minister and retired counselor Ruby Jones taking over the reins.

Jones takes the place of Tyrone Watson, who held the position for six years.

Watson said he signed up as a member of the NAACP because he witnessed the unjust treatment of African Americans and “heard the cries of those who were unable to fight back.”

“During these past six years, I have made new friends as well as new enemies but above all, I do believe that we as a branch have made a difference,” Watson said. “Although there were a lot of issues that were beyond our control yet it did not prevent us from addressing them … My main concern as president was to “demonstrate that we, as a society, and as a people can come together for the common good of the county as a whole.”

Watson said his main objective as president was to promote unity throughout the Robeson County community.

“I have always believed that the greatest challenge the African-American community faced was the lack of togetherness with the understanding that what affects one of us will eventually affect all of us,” Watson stated. “I am very appreciative of the opportunity that was given to me and the platform that allowed me to address the issues that affect the people of Robeson County.”

Some of the accomplishments that were achieved during his tenure as president were being recognized by the state conference in receiving two Presidential Awards, one for the re-establishment of the branch in 2017 and one for outstanding service in hurricane relief efforts in Eastern N.C. Both of these awards were given in 2018 by the State president at that time the late Anthony Spearman.

Along the way, Watson said the local NAACP has built relationships with the sheriff’s office, local police departments, county leaders, the district attorney’s office as well as a partnership with UNC Health Southeastern in initiating a vaccine clinic at the county’s fairgrounds during the start of the COVID-19 epidemic.

When sitting down with Jones in her Lumberton home, she shared her future plans for the local chapter and what issues are at the forefront. Jones is retired now and is currently co-pastoring Jones Chapel, a church she founded a little more than 20 years ago.

Jones said that one of her top priorities is the confederate statue that sits before the Robeson County Courthouse. As president representing the NAACP, Watson was instrumental in the Robeson County commissioners’ vote to relocate the statue.

Jones said now she must hold them accountable for the decision.

“They’re saying they’re going to take the statue down but when,” Jones asked. “That’s our first priority. We want you to move that statue. We want to know what date.”

Jones said that the statue still on the doorsteps of the courthouse is a symbol of slavery.

Jones came to live in Robeson County nearly 50 years ago, after moving here with her husband, Thomas Jones, who she says has also advocated for African Americans throughout Robeson County for many years.

When she moved to Robeson County, Jones said she wasn’t knowledgeable on what was really going on in the area but she saw “a lot of things that are not right.”

“I moved to Lumberton and I felt a lot of prejudice,” Jones said. “I felt that there were a lot of things going on that shouldn’t. I felt that the color of my skin made a difference in who I talked with, who I worked with.”

When she began working in Robeson County’s public school system, Jones said she also noticed the inequality within the school district.

“Some of our children are not getting the education they should,” Jones said of the system today.

Equality in the school system, education system and social justice are things that are “not happening right now,” Jones said.

“My main concern is equal opportunity. I want to see more Black people getting more jobs in Robeson County and the surrounding counties,” Jones said.

These are some of the things that prompted her to step out and run for president of the local NAACP chapter, of which she has been a member for years.

“I joined to help our people,” Jones said. “I never thought that I would be president.”

Jones said under her leadership, she seeks to make the Unified Robeson Chapter of the NAACP’s voice more prominent and target the next generation.

“I think we need to speak out more,” Jones said. “When something goes on, we need to go out and talk about it, not just locally. … Take it federal, to the Whitehouse.”

Jones said that she is in a place in her life where she has nothing to lose.

“Most of us can’t speak out because they’ll take our jobs,” Jones said. “I can speak out and I’m not afraid … As a person, I can speak out.”

Jones said she also has plans for the NAACP to permeate the campuses of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Robeson Community College. “Old” is the average age of the NAACP’s 70 members or so.

“What is going to happen when ol’ Ms. Jones die,” Jones asked. “We’re old so if we die, who’s going to take over? “We need more young brothers and sisters to help out.”

It will be up to the next generation but they are fighting their own battles.

“I’m watching these children die of drugs … I’m watching men like my grandson beat by the police but the camera was cut off,” Jones said. “Treat our children right … Lock them up. Don’t beat them.”

Jones launched a morning show that can be viewed on Facebook. There, she prays and encourages youth to not fight with guns and drugs.

“Come out fighting with the sense that God gave you … Fight with your mind,” Jones said.

Watson said while transitioning from one president to another he knows that the NAACP will “continue to hear every voice regardless of who the voice comes from because we believe that every voice matters.”

He said that he is confident that Jones will continue to lead the branch “in the way of service and humility as she fights for equal rights for all people.”

“The loving and caring heart that she has assures me that this branch will strive to make Robeson County a home that we can all be proud of,” Watson said.