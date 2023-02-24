Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KXRM

US Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosts Avalanche watch party

By Abbi Bennett,

6 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Feb. 24, UCHealth and the Colorado Avalanche partnered to host a watch party at the US Olympic and Paralympic museum in Colorado Springs.

The watch party extends the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative . Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide effort aimed at raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

UCHealth invited oncology patients and oncology staff to attend as VIP guests. At the event, 75-100 total guests got the chance to explore the museum before the puck drop between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

