US Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosts Avalanche watch party

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Feb. 24, UCHealth and the Colorado Avalanche partnered to host a watch party at the US Olympic and Paralympic museum in Colorado Springs.

The watch party extends the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative . Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide effort aimed at raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

UCHealth invited oncology patients and oncology staff to attend as VIP guests. At the event, 75-100 total guests got the chance to explore the museum before the puck drop between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets.

