Niall Horan Gets a Dose of Reality in ‘Heaven’ Music Video: Watch

Niall Horan ‘s music video for “Heaven” has arrived. On Friday (Feb. 24), the One Direction alum dropped a visual to accompany his new track, following the song’s Feb. 17 release.

The video kicks off with Horan in a room with red drapes as he strums the notes of the track and sings the song, with a female drummer backing him up. But things are not entirely what they seem, as the room opens up to reveal a completely open ceiling. Horan then leaves and ends up in a crowded room filled with partygoers, who dance to the track.

The next room Horan finds himself in looks just like heaven. “Doesn’t get, doesn’t get better than, better than this/ God only knows where this could go/ And even if our love starts to go out of control/ And you let me go up in flames/ Heaven won’t be the same,” Horan sings on the track’s chorus, as the beautiful paradise filled with green hills and flowers turns out to be completely fake.

“Heaven” is the lead single from Horan’s forthcoming album, The Show . The LP will be released June 9.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” Horan said of the album wrote on Instagram , captioning a post that featured the album’s official cover, a photo of him leaning on a window sill and staring up at the album’s title. “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

Watch the video “Heaven” above.

