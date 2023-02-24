Open in App
Page Six

Kim Zolciak’s Georgia home no longer in foreclosure

By Nicki Cox,

6 days ago

Looks like the Zolciak-Biermann’s are still calling their Georgia mansion “home” — at least for now.

Amid news that the multi-million dollar home was in foreclosure , sources told People that Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, worked out a deal to keep their digs.

Zolciak’s home was supposed to be auctioned off on March 7.
A rep at the Fulton County Tax Assessor’s Office told Page Six at the time that there were outstanding fees, including penalties, listed for the property.
“The couple has taken the action to clear this up,” the insider told the outlet Friday.

The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the auction — which was scheduled for March 7 — was canceled.

She claimed to have spent “millions and millions” of dollars in it since purchasing it.
The clarification comes one week after Fulton Country announced the home was in foreclosure after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.

A rep at the Fulton County Tax Assessor’s Office, which did not oversee this foreclosure, told Page Six at the time that there were outstanding fees, including penalties, listed for the property.

The “RHOA” alum ignored the rumors that her home was in foreclosure.
Despite the rumors, Zolciak and Biermann — who’ve put “millions and millions dollars into” the home after buying it in 2012 — continued to go about their days business as usual.

In fact, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to flaunt the lavish mansion , complete with crystal chandeliers, an elevator and spa.

She even posted a video of her NFL star husband vacuuming one of their seven bedrooms in nothing but a pair of boxers.

Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann were able to clear things up with Fulton Country less than two weeks before losing their home.
The reality TV star showed off the lavish home on social media amid news it was in foreclosure.
Although the “Don’t Be Tardy” stars have yet to address the rumors directly, Zolciak’s two adult daughters slammed the “crazy” allegations on Wednesday.

“Don’t believe everything you hear,” Ariana, 21, told TMZ paps after landing at LAX, adding that it’s all a big “misunderstanding.”

Ariana and Brielle Biermann spoke out about the “misunderstanding” earlier this week.
“Everything is still there,” Ariana continued as her 25-year-old sister Brielle nodded in agreeance. “We all live there.”

Along with Ariana and Brielle, the couple shares kids Kroy “KJ” Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9.

