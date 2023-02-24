Florida Department Of Law Enforcement To Step Up Online Presence On ‘Day Of Hate’ Saturday

Source: Unsplash

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement plans to step up its presence this weekend in response to social-media posts about a “National Day of Hate” against Jewish groups.

“While there are currently no known threats or protests planned in Florida over the weekend, there have been recent acts of violence toward the Jewish community, and we ask our citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activity,” the Florida Fusion Center, which is based at FDLE, said in a bulletin.

The center includes state, local, tribal, and federal agencies and addresses issues such as threats and terrorist activity.

The bulletin said the center and FDLE are coordinating increased law-enforcement efforts “to ensure any individual or group who criminally harasses or threatens violence against Florida’s faith-based community will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the Times Of Israel , extremists including neo-Nazi’s, plan to hold rallies, and distribute anti-Jewish messaging on Saturday.

“Take a stand, and expose the international clique of parasitic vermin that infest our nation,” said a statement attributed to the hate groups. “Make your voices heard loud and clear, that the one true enemy of the American people is the Jew.”

