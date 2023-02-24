Family-friendly self-pour beer and wine bar OpenTap opens soon in South Charlotte

A long anticipated family-friendly self-pour beer and wine bar is opening March 3 in South Charlotte.

With a modern space, OpenTap is located on Carmel Center Drive off of Carmel Road near Pineville-Matthews Road. When it opens, it will offer 64 beers on tap and a shade garden, village green, tree house mezzanine and a food truck port.

OpenTap owner Scott Thorne said he wanted to create something in the community where he lives with his family. “To my wife and I, there was an obvious need for a community hub where family and neighbors could congregate while enjoying well-crafted beers and kids could safely play in an enclosed outdoor space,” he said last year before construction began.

“OpenTap is for everyone to come together and celebrate our region’s beer bounty. We have traveled the state over in search of the best brews and found an abundance of passion and purpose,” Thorne said in a statement on Friday.

OpenTap will also offer a variety of wine, seltzer, cider and craft soda.

KIDS OVER PETS: To create a safe, kid-friendly environment, kids are prioritized over pets, the bar said in a statement. You can also look forward to:

An adventure club - running and bicycling,

yoga and meditation classes,

community-focused fundraisers and

other beer-forward experiences.

OpenTap will be open 7 days a week:

4-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday

3 p.m.- midnight on Fridays

12 p.m.-midnight on Saturdays

Noon-11 p.m. on Sundays.







Behind the scenes

Cluck Design was the architecture team behind the 7,500 square-foot space. ”For this project, we set out to pay homage to the historic rough-hewn log cabins of the Carolinas, but in a modern, sustainable way. We achieved this through the inclusion of Cross-Laminated Timber panels used as a structural roof, one of the first of its kind in Charlotte,” Erin Coffin of Cluck Design said last year.





Locally owned JTC Marketing is behind the brand design and marketing, and Liles Construction has completed the build.

Location: 5010 Carmel Ctr Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226

Instagram: @opentapclt