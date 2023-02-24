Team of the Week – Bishop Hendricken basketball

(WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Bishop Hendricken basketball team, who hold a 21-3 record this season. The Hawks are back in the D1 state championship for the fourth straight year, winning the last three state titles.

In their first two playoff games this postseason, the Hawks have outscored opponents by 60 points combined, winning by 30 in each game. Hendricken will play La Salle on Sunday at Rhode Island College for the title at 1 p.m.

