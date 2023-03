WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Survey says 55% of smartphone users have broken a phone. Here’s the best protection. By Deanna Dewberry News10NBC, 6 days ago

By Deanna Dewberry News10NBC, 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Here’s a question for you. What’s the most expensive thing you carry with you every day?. Second only to your wedding ring, it’s ...