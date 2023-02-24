Open in App
Rockford, IL
Rockford Register Star

Thousands still without power in Rockford region two days after ice storm

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star,

6 days ago



Two days after a freezing rainstorm iced over much of northern Illinois, thousands of people are still without power in the Rockford region, said utility spokesman George Gaulrapp.

According to ComEd's power outage map, 2,683 residents in Winnebago County, less than five percent of customers, were still without power as of 4 p.m. Friday.

There's also less than five percent of ComEd customers without power in Boone County (287 residents) and Stephenson County (909 residents).

Ice-laden tree branches snapped powerlines initially leaving more than 46,000 people without power at some point in Winnebago and Boone counties.

In Stephenson and JoDaviess counties, nearly 26,000 people lost power at some point over the past two days.

More: Ice storm leaves thousands in the Rockford region without power. Here's what we know

Gaulrapp said the biggest obstacle to getting powered restored to everyone has been the removal of down trees and branches.

"It's been every situation with a tree that you can imagine," he said, "either the branches snapped in half or trees fell completely over onto utility poles. Just a lot of safety issues and getting vegetation crews out there."

Late Thursday, ComEd said power had been restored to 90% of its customers, and Friday afternoon, the utility issued a message via Twitter stating:

"To those customers still without power, we thank you for your patience. We will continue to work nonstop until all outages are restored. Storms of this type cause severe damage and can take longer to repair. Base camps are setup around the regions to enhance restoration activity."

Nearly 2,200 ComEd and contracted crew members have been working around the clock to restore power to customers. This includes 900 additional crew members from utilities from across the region who arrived Thursday.

ComEd anticipates power being restored to all by late Saturday.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com ; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Thousands still without power in Rockford region two days after ice storm

Comments / 0
