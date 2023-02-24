Ohio woman faces prison time for stealing nearly $40K from sheriff’s office

JACKSON, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A Ross County Sheriff’s Office employee will face two and a half years in prison for stealing $38,000 in concealed handgun license fees.

Auditor of State Keith Farber said in a press release that Cheryl Brady was convicted Friday of theft in office, a third-degree felony. She pled guilty to the charge in December after an investigation by the auditor’s office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that she had pocketed at least $37,964 in cash payments to the sheriff’s office.

Brady will have to repay the stolen funds as well as $7,728.50 in audit costs. She has been permanently banned from holding public office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.