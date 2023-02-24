MBTA announced launch of new slow zone report

The MBTA announced a plan to provide live updates on where the subway is lowering its speeds for maintenance or any other reason. The so-called “slow zones” have been stifling commutes as the T works to make more than 8 miles of track fully functional for full speed travel.

Riders have recently been complaining in big numbers about what seems to be an growing number of “slow zones.” The MBTA says this is when a train has to go slower over tracks that are not able to handle full speeds. Hayden Rothman says he does not think his train is very efficient. “I’ve been here for like the last year and a half. The T probably takes like 20 minutes to get here from here to BU campus. I can walk there in 30 minutes,” said Rothman. Kiera Mark says she has to build the extra time into her schedule. “The slow zones, I have to prep maybe an extra half hour compared to when I’m normally leaving home,” said Mark.

At a virtual MBTA board of directors meeting on Friday, the T announced its new slow zone report. “It will give very specific locations what the speed limit is,” the interim MBTA GM explained. The maps will show each line with live updates on each line showing where speeds are restricted. The slow zone dashboard will be on the MBTA’s website. “Knowing I depend on the T, it is something I need to be aware of so if they are coming out with something new to let me know about the slow zones or even if they make it an app, it can help,” said Mark.

Public transportation advocate Transit Matters told us in a statement, “new Slow Zone Dashboard is a great step forward for the T when it comes to transparency. It shows a marked change from the previous administration.” “The next step is for the agency to release clear plans for addressing each of these slow zones.” Not all riders are on board yet. “I think it would be helpful to be alerted I suppose but it’s still going to do the same thing, slow down my commute regardless,” a rider said.

The MBTA expects to have the new dashboard fully live by next month. The MBTA is also waiting on the hiring of a new general manager. Governor Maura Healy’s spokesperson, Karissa Hand, told us in an email, “our administration and Secretary of Transportation Gina Fiandaca are committed to building a strong team to improve the MBTA’s safety and reliability. We expect to have more to share in the near future regarding the hiring of a new General Manager and Safety Chief.”

