Flying Squirrels honor the Richmond 34 on 63rd anniversary of sit-in protest

By Delaney Murray,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RXoh_0kz1kFAr00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Feb. 22, 1960, 34 Virginia Union University students were arrested following a sit-in at a whites-only lunch counter at the Thalhimers Department Store in Richmond. On the same day 63 years later, the Richmond Flying Squirrels remembered and honored the actions of the “Richmond 34.”

When the “Richmond 34” sat at the lunch counter at Thalhimers , they were taking part in a nationwide nonviolent protest movement. Thousands of other people all over the South also engaged in peaceful protests on the same day, including a few hundred other protests that took place in Richmond.

PREVIOUSLY: Flying Squirrels announce scholarship honoring Richmond 34

Like many others across the country who took part in non-violent protests that day, the Richmond 34 were ultimately arrested, jailed and convicted of trespassing. The Richmond 34 appealed their conviction and won a GVR (grant, vacate, remand) order from the United States Supreme Court three years after the initial protest.

By the end of 1960, Thalhimers and other downtown businesses had been integrated.

For the past several years, the Richmond Flying Squirrels have acknowledged the legacy of this Richmond protest both on and off the field. Elizabeth Johnson Rice, a member of the Richmond 34, serves as a community ambassador for the Flying Squirrels and works on educational and community outreach programs as part of the “ Richmond 34 Legacy Campaign .” Starting in 2021, the Flying Squirrels used this campaign to launch a series of initiatives to celebrate the legacy of the Richmond 34.

In 2021, The Flying Squirrels permanently retired the No. 34 from on-field use and dedicated The Richmond 34 Legacy Mural, painted by Richmond-based painter and sculptor Andre Shank, at The Diamond.

Cards only: Flying Squirrels ditch cash for upcoming baseball season

That year, the Flying Squirrels also began hosting a two-day “Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend,” during which the Flying Squirrels wear special Richmond 34 Legacy jerseys. The jerseys are later auctioned and proceeds go towards Flying Squirrels Charities and the Richmond 34 Legacy Scholarship Fund — which awards a $5,000 scholarship to a student from the Greater Richmond area who plans on attending Virginia Union University or Virginia State University.

On Feb. 20, 2023, the Flying Squirrels posted a series of acknowledgments of the Richmond 34 on the team’s social media . This included remembering the legacy of Richmond 34 members Charles Melvin Sherrod and Leroy M. Bray Jr., who both passed away between Feb. 20, 2022, and this year.

