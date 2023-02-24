Kay Flock Indicted On Federal Murder And Racketeering Charges

Bronx rapper Kay Flock has been named in a federal indictment accusing the 19-year-old and reputed gang member of murder and racketeering. If convicted of the charges, Flock, born Kevin Perez, faces a mandatory life prison sentence without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

On Thursday (Feb. 23), the Department of Justice announced the indictment via a press release listing the identities of the eight defendants, who are allegedly members of the Sev Side and Third Side gangs based in the South Bronx. According to the Feds, the crews are accused of “attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon arising from seven shootings committed in the Bronx between June 2020 and February 2022.” Of the eight defendants named in the indictment, six are already in police custody while two have yet to be apprehended on those charges.

“Over a span of several years, the members of these gangs allegedly terrorized neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan by killing and shooting other people. Through these charges, we will hold Sev Side and Third Side members responsible for plaguing our communities with gun violence,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Kay Flock was already incarcerated and awaiting trial after being charged with the 2021 murder of alleged gang member Hwascar “Oscar” Hernandez outside a Harlem barbershop in New York City. However, since the FBI has picked up the case, he is now being transferred to a federal facility and is awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on the federal charges. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder and claims the shooting was in self-defense.

Footage of the incident shows an individual said to be Kay Flock and an associate walking past the barbershop, with Hernandez exiting the barbershop and walking toward the rapper. After what appears to be a brief exchange between the two parties, Hernandez was shot multiple times, prompting other patrons who had exited the barbershop to run back into the establishment. Kay Flock was arrested on Dec. 23, 2021 after turning himself into police for the murder charge and has been incarcerated since.

Prior to his arrest, Kay Flock was one of the fastest rising stars in the New York City rap scene, gaining a following off the strength of tracks like “Opp Spotter” featuring B-Lovee, “Brotherly Love” featuring B-Lovee and Dougie B), “Is Ya Ready,” and “Being Honest” remix. In November 2021, he dropped his debut project The D.O.A. Tape on Capitol Records, which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album chart.

Despite his incarceration , Kay Flock’s popularity has risen as he has continued to release music from behind bars. The rapper returned with his sophomore project The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] in December 2022 and appeared alongside Cardi B on the track “Shake It” featuring Dougie B and Bory300. The song became Kay Flock’s first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 51 on the chart.

