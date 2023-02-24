SUV Mounts Route 17 Guardrail

Honda CR-V mounted on guardrail on southbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus on Friday, Feb. 24. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters wedged wooden blocks behind a back tire of an SUV that had mounted a Route 17 guardrail Friday afternoon.

A young female driver got out OK and didn't appear injured -- leaving the car tipped in a precarious position -- following the single-vehicle crash on the southbound highway near Hollywood Avenue on Friday afternoon, Feb. 24.

The right lane was temporarily closed while the Honda CR-V was righted and removed.

Ho-Ho-Kus police were investigating.

