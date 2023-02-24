Danville fire totals vehicle and damages garage

DANVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire call on the 100 block of Berman Drive in the North Danville area on February 24th.

Around 12:00 pm on Friday, crews arrived at the scene and found a pickup truck on fire. As they battled the flames, it began spreading into the garage and nearby woods. Officials say the quick actions of three crews working together resulted in a burn time of around five minutes.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire’s cause is still being investigated, but no injuries have been reported. The garage experienced moderate smoke and fire damage, and the truck was a total loss.

Garage fire at 102 Berman Drive (Photo Courtesy: Danville Fire Department)

