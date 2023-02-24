Open in App
Rocky Mount, VA
See more from this location?
WFXR

Rocky Mount educator changes lives with math and agriculture

By George Noleff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUrHk_0kz1d9Ut00

ROCKEY MOUNT, Va, (WFXR) — Jennifer Hatch’s math classes at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount are not typical, but then, Hatch is not your typical teacher. In fact, she has been named the Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year.

Why?

For one thing, she and her students grow actual crops in her classroom.

“The whole time the kids didn’t know they were actually learning math,” said Hatch as she smiled as several students surrounded her.

Hatch realized that focusing her lessons on hands-on, hydroponic growing would be a unique way of teaching math concepts, while at the same time educating her students on agriculture, biology, engineering, nutrition, conservation, and the culinary arts.

“I think it’s a better way to understand math,” said seventh grader Sam Moeller. “You have real examples right there in front of you, like real examples you can use. I feel like it’s a lot easier to learn.”

That was the idea. Hatch wanted to give her students a project that focus on that incorporated a variety of math concepts. What she did not expect was the response.

“I have students who aren’t even in my classes taking part,” said Hatch. “As a teacher I can’t think of anything I want more for my students than to want to come and learn, because they are our future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ihi7c_0kz1d9Ut00
Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Jennifer hatch works with students at a hydroponics growing state she has in her classroom (Photo: George Noleff)

There has been something else unexpected, behavior changes. A number of Hatch’s students had prior disciplinary issues. Since joining her program, referrals for student behavior infractions have dropped to almost zero while grades have improved.

One student in her class said the agriculture and math program makes him want to come to school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBQYc_0kz1d9Ut00
Students harvest lettuce from a hydroponics growing station in a classroom at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount (Photo: George Noleff)

While math is her subject, Hatch says teaching students about agriculture is vital.

“We need to support agriculture for the future,” Hatch said. “It is important to our county and to our town, and it’s something I take great pride in.”

Funding for the hydroponics program came from a grant from the Franklin County Women’s Farm Bureau.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
The Roanoke area is home to the top five trophy smallmouth bass waters in Virginia
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Former Fieldale High School in Henry County is being turned into housing
Martinsville, VA1 day ago
U.S. Postal System to hold career fairs in Roanoke
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Danville Public Schools takes on Ruby Batts Archie’s 1 Million Book Challenge
Danville, VA2 hours ago
Danville community reimagines juvenile justice
Danville, VA10 hours ago
Family of Deshawn Ross calls for reform after 22-year-old is murdered
Roanoke, VA11 hours ago
Former Roanoke businessman donates tools to local history museum
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Lynchburg City Council terminates agreement with Board of School Trustees
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Providing Food for All at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Virginia Tech Shooting Sees Multiple People Gunned Down in Blacksburg
Blacksburg, VA1 day ago
Russian flag removed from downtown Roanoke display following sister city vote; more …
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Looking for a job? USPS set to host four job fairs in Roanoke this March
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
WATCH: Patrick Henry boys claim Region 5D title
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Feb. 28, 2023 Picture of the Day
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Bedford County residents react to town boundary changes
Bedford, VA1 day ago
Artist Jackson Dean coming to Dr Pepper Park
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Virginia State Police Searching for Plane that Went Missing Monday
Hillsville, VA2 days ago
HEY, DANVILLE! Show us your Pins of this beautiful weather
Danville, VA3 days ago
Pearisburg Fire Chief and Vice-Mayor give an update on Friends and Family Restaurant
Pearisburg, VA2 days ago
Missing woman found safe in Lynchburg
Lynchburg, VA14 hours ago
Students Crushed By Coach Brown Leaving
Dry Fork, VA1 day ago
Apartment fire occurs in Vinton
Vinton, VA2 days ago
Six and Sky Rooftop Grille coming to Roanoke
Roanoke, VA4 days ago
Experts Say this Virginia Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
Floyd, VA5 days ago
Armed robbery investigation underway on Orange Avenue
Roanoke, VA6 days ago
12-year-old girl identified as victim of Lynchburg shooting
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago
Mom of Lynchburg 12-year-old shot and killed shown on video dancing around with guns, documents show
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy