Woman dead after struck by train in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was hit and killed by a train Friday at noon in East Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene near East Truxtun Avenue and Tulare Street.

Police said BNSF Railway investigators are handling the investigation.

The identity of the woman will be released at a later time by the coroner’s office.

Traffic delays are expected in the area, according to BPD.

Lanes two and three on eastbound East Truxtun Avenue are closed for investigation, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.