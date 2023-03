WPFO

Maine's first licensed lab for PFAS testing expected to increase access, awareness By Dan Lampariello, CBS13 I-Team, 6 days ago

By Dan Lampariello, CBS13 I-Team, 6 days ago

NORRIDGEWOCK (WGME) -- Testing for PFAS, also know as "forever chemicals," in drinking water just got easier in Maine, as the state's first licensed lab ...