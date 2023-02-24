5th Quarter: League titles won and records broken all across town

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are back for another night of the 5th Quarter and believe it or not, this is the final week of the regular season for the girls and the second to last week for the boys.
The season seems to have flown by, but there’s still A TON of big basketball games on the schedule, including the playoffs.
That all starts tonight with a loaded schedule.
Our big game is out at Charlotte where the Orioles will be hosting Eaton Rapids with a chance to clinch a league title for the first time in 31 YEARS!!!
On top of that, Charlotte will be honoring former coach Steve Ernst, who will serve as the honorary coach for the game tonight.
Another tid-bit: the last time Charlotte won the league title 31 years ago, Ernst’s father was coaching the team, so there’s some fun potential for a full circle moment.
As always stay tuned for scores, highlights, and more throughout the night!
BOYS
BIG GAME
FINAL: CHARLOTTE 68, EATON RAPIDS 49
FINAL: WAVERLY 55, DEWITT 47
FINAL: GRAND LEDGE 63, LANSING EVERETT 49
FINAL: HASLETT 45, LANSING EASTERN 33
FINAL: BATH 47, DANSVILLE 44
GIRLS
FINAL: PORTLAND ST. PATS 39, DANSVILLE 36
FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 60, PORTLAND 36
OTHER BOYS GAMES
FINAL: COLDWATER 40, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 38
FINAL: OKEMOS 57, EAST LANSING 48
FINAL: FOWLER 44, SARANAC 22
FINAL: FULTON 67, BRECKENRIDGE 41
FINAL: BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD 55, JACKSON NORTHWEST 53
FINAL: LAINGSBURG 66, POTTERVILLE 44
FINAL: PORTLAND 50, LANSING CATHOLIC 49
PERRY AT LANSING CHRISTIAN (NO SCORE REPORTED)
FINAL: OLIVET 63, LESLIE 37
FINAL: MASON 59, WILLIAMSTON 45
FINAL: PARMA WESTERN 65, BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK 53
FINAL: PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 48, MORRICE 31
FINAL: ST. JOHNS 68, FOWLERVILLE 56
FINAL: STOCKBRIDGE 49, MAPLE VALLEY 28
FINAL/OT: LANSING SEXTON 68, IONIA 67
FINAL: SAGINAW NOUVEL 68, ITHACA 58
FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 66, LAKEVILLE 52
GIRLS
FINAL: FULTON 36, BRECKENRIDGE 33
FINAL: HOLT 47, MASON 27
FINAL: EATON RAPIDS 44, CHARLOTTE 30
FINAL: COLDWATER 40, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 21
FINA: JACKSON NORTHWEST 65, BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD 38
FINAL: IONIA 34, LANSING SEXTON 26
FINAL: ST. JOHNS 30, FOWLERVILLE 18
FINAL: ITHACA 60, SAGINAW NOUVEL 22
FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 60, LAKEVILLE 28
