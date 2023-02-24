Open in App
Charlotte, MI
WLNS

5th Quarter: League titles won and records broken all across town

By Andrew Birkle,

6 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are back for another night of the 5th Quarter and believe it or not, this is the final week of the regular season for the girls and the second to last week for the boys.

The season seems to have flown by, but there’s still A TON of big basketball games on the schedule, including the playoffs.

That all starts tonight with a loaded schedule.

Our big game is out at Charlotte where the Orioles will be hosting Eaton Rapids with a chance to clinch a league title for the first time in 31 YEARS!!!

On top of that, Charlotte will be honoring former coach Steve Ernst, who will serve as the honorary coach for the game tonight.

Another tid-bit: the last time Charlotte won the league title 31 years ago, Ernst’s father was coaching the team, so there’s some fun potential for a full circle moment.

As always stay tuned for scores, highlights, and more throughout the night!

BOYS

BIG GAME

FINAL: CHARLOTTE 68, EATON RAPIDS 49

FINAL: WAVERLY 55, DEWITT 47

FINAL: GRAND LEDGE 63, LANSING EVERETT 49

FINAL: HASLETT 45, LANSING EASTERN 33

FINAL: BATH 47, DANSVILLE 44

GIRLS

FINAL: PORTLAND ST. PATS 39, DANSVILLE 36

FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 60, PORTLAND 36

OTHER BOYS GAMES

FINAL: COLDWATER 40, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 38

FINAL: OKEMOS 57, EAST LANSING 48

FINAL: FOWLER 44, SARANAC 22

FINAL: FULTON 67, BRECKENRIDGE 41

FINAL: BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD 55, JACKSON NORTHWEST 53

FINAL: LAINGSBURG 66, POTTERVILLE 44

FINAL: PORTLAND 50, LANSING CATHOLIC 49

PERRY AT LANSING CHRISTIAN (NO SCORE REPORTED)

FINAL: OLIVET 63, LESLIE 37

FINAL: MASON 59, WILLIAMSTON 45

FINAL: PARMA WESTERN 65, BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK 53

FINAL: PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 48, MORRICE 31

FINAL: ST. JOHNS 68, FOWLERVILLE 56

FINAL: STOCKBRIDGE 49, MAPLE VALLEY 28

FINAL/OT: LANSING SEXTON 68, IONIA 67

FINAL: SAGINAW NOUVEL 68, ITHACA 58

FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 66, LAKEVILLE 52

GIRLS

FINAL: FULTON 36, BRECKENRIDGE 33

FINAL: HOLT 47, MASON 27

FINAL: EATON RAPIDS 44, CHARLOTTE 30

FINAL: COLDWATER 40, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 21

FINA: JACKSON NORTHWEST 65, BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD 38

FINAL: IONIA 34, LANSING SEXTON 26

FINAL: ST. JOHNS 30, FOWLERVILLE 18

FINAL: ITHACA 60, SAGINAW NOUVEL 22

FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 60, LAKEVILLE 28

