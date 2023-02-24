Soccer-Super Solomon strike earns Fulham draw with Wolves

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Substitute Manor Solomon's stunning second-half strike earned Fulham a 1-1 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a tight affair at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Friday.

Wolves, who are edging away from the relegation zone, were much the better side in the first half and deservedly went in front after 23 minutes through Pablo Sarabia's fine finish, the Spain international's first goal in English football.

Sixth-placed Fulham rarely threatened without injured top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic but Solomon stepped up with a superb leveller in the 64th minute, curling the ball into the net from distance and scoring for the third successive league match.

Solomon became the first Israeli player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances since Ronny Rosenthal for Liverpool in November 1992, with all three of the Fulham attacker's goals coming from the bench.

Wolves threw striker Diego Costa on late in the game as they searched for a winner but had to settle for a draw that pulled them four points clear of the relegation zone, having played one more game than West Ham United in 18th.

"We came here to win the match," Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui told the BBC. "We played a good match with big commitment and hard work.

"In the first half I think we overcame them. It was a pity with the problems we had in the second half and we had to change. After their goal it was a more balanced match."

The hosts missed the chance to move level on points with Newcastle United in fifth although their tally of 39 points from their first 25 games of the season is Fulham's second-best return at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

"Many things were different in the second half, the dynamic of the team and the way we pressed the ball," Fulham coach Marco Silva told Sky Sports. "We didn't do that well enough from the start.

"...we were much more dynamic on the ball after halftime and that gave (Andreas) Pereira the chance to create. It was a reaction that I wanted but that's how we should have started."

Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris

