Open in App
Bristol, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

News Channel 11 participates in early Read Across America event

By Murry Lee,

6 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Reading Across America Week officially begins soon, with the actual day being celebrated on March 2. News Channel 11 helped students in Bristol, Tennessee get a head start on the reading initiative.

Kasey Marler and Mark Reynolds read to students in grades K-5 at Avoca Elementary Friday morning.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brWaA_0kz1WW4Y00
    Photo: WJHL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QNTm_0kz1WW4Y00
    Photo: WJHL

“We’re super excited because we welcomed many people from our community to come read to our students and promote reading,” said Avoca Elementary Library Media Specialist Sarah Cross.

According to Cross, the 2023 Reading Across America Week will take students across the United States by spending each day reading a book set in a different state.

Mall at Johnson City says sinkhole repairs are complete

Friday’s event at Avoca Elementary featured several special guests who read to the students.

“We try to have at least two readers read to each classroom and get students excited about reading,” Cross said. “Not just this week, but for the rest of their lives.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Work continues on Jonesborough water system
Jonesborough, TN11 hours ago
Borla Performance cuts workforce by 30 in Johnson City
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Bristol State Liners could move to Tennessee
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Niswonger Children’s Network Radiothon kicks off Thursday
Johnson City, TN9 hours ago
Honoring Black History: Sharing Our Stories
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Retired Johnson City flag presented to creator’s children
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Red Cross hosts shelter workshop to prepare for weather emergencies
Bristol, VA1 day ago
Indian Path Community Hospital Pediatric ER critical for families in Kingsport and beyond
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Jackson Theatre renovations still underway
Jonesborough, TN11 hours ago
HOPE for Bristol asking for landfill air monitoring funds
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Community Hero: Child Life Specialists help kids understand hospital procedures and overcome fears
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Unicoi Co. boy named Niswonger Children’s Hospital ambassador for 2023 Radiothon
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
JC mall site permit mentions new Texas Roadhouse
Johnson City, TN48 minutes ago
Union 41 opening soon in Bristol, reservations open now
Bristol, VA1 day ago
Grifols to close collection center in Johnson City
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
TCAT adding programs as new campus nears completion
Elizabethton, TN2 days ago
Bristol leaders to discuss potential new home stadium for State Liners
Bristol, TN2 days ago
ETSU Police Chief up for national recognition
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Multiple agencies search Holston River for missing person
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Mother thankful for Niswonger to continue daughter’s cancer treatment close to home
Greeneville, TN1 day ago
Interim Johnson City police chief excited to make changes, hopes to remain in role
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Food City truck driver awarded for yearslong volunteerism
Abingdon, VA3 days ago
Dye family finds comfort, education from Niswonger staff amid baby’s birth
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Cameo Theater partners with Bristol Casino
Bristol, VA1 day ago
Traffic changes to Broad Street in Elizabethton on March 1
Elizabethton, TN2 days ago
6 years for driver in crash that killed ETSU grad at end of police pursuit
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Erwin board approves cap on off-site beer sale permits
Erwin, TN2 days ago
Johnson City Keebler annexation hits another hurdle — new zoning regs scrapped
Johnson City, TN2 hours ago
One arrested, SWAT team force entry into Jonesborough apartment
Jonesborough, TN8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy