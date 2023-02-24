Open in App
‘It’s a dilemma’: Security experts concerned about internet-connected cars and EV charging grids

By Steve Sbraccia,

6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With all the technology that most newer model cars come with, there’s also a potential danger that lurks with internet-connected vehicles.

Security experts are concerned that terrorists or other bad actors may one day exploit that unsecured technology.

If you purchased a car in the last five years, it’s always sending out information about what it’s doing. It can also receive that information too, via the wireless internet and hackers know that.

“It’s open season on over-the-air connected cars,” said Pete Nicoletti of Checkpoint Security .

It wasn’t long after vehicles became connected that hackers began their assault.

“Jeeps were the first ones to be hacked in 2018,” said Nicoletti.

The internet connection allows us great convenience.

For example, you can control and monitor your vehicle’s functions via an app.

The vehicle can also report maintenance issues back to the manufacturer.

That connectivity is also why hackers can get into over-the-air cars because those vehicle internet systems are nowhere near as secure as our phones and laptops.

Cybersecurity experts say they are soft targets.

“Every over-the-air vehicle is vulnerable until they upgrade their communications to be encrypted,” said Nicoletti. “The bottom line is disruption. Disruption of our economy, disruption of an entire segment of transportation.”

It’s not just vehicle internet we have to worry about.

All those EV charging stations are a disruption danger too .

CBS 17 Consumer Investigator Steve Sbraccia asked Nicoletti how hackers are getting into charging stations and what kind of damage can they do.

“You’re connected to the grid in a way a gas station is not,” Nicoletti said. “The influence of that attack is bigger.”

“It’s not just cars,” he said. “It’s everybody on the grid. It’s the hospitals with their respirators and grandma at home trying to cook her meal.”

Nicoletti says EV charger hacking isn’t just a theory.

“There’s already been over 100 cases of hackers doing something to EV chargers,” he said. “Hackers are also thinking of how they can try to hold the grid hostage. It’s a dilemma right now,” Nicoletti added.

At this point, there’s no cybersecurity mandate for EV chargers or even for over-the-air connected cars.

However, researchers like those at the government’s Sandia Labs are looking at ways to mitigate the threats by establishing rules that will require the systems become more secure.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

