‘My life is over:’ Driver’s BAC nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When first questioned, William Pederson said another vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road when his Ram truck smashed into it, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

A woman seated near the other vehicle at the scene of the Feb. 14 crash immediately yelled, “No, that’s not what happened!”

CHP investigators also determined that wasn’t the case. They say the evidence shows Pederson, who reportedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, crossed over double yellow lines into the opposing lane as he drove north on Highway 65. He then collided with another vehicle just north of Famoso Road.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old woman whose name has not been released, was declared dead at the scene and a passenger was injured.

Pederson, 54, is charged with second-degree murder , among other offenses. He has at least one prior DUI conviction. Held without bail, his next court hearing is scheduled April 19.

“If it’s my fault you know, I gotta live up to it,” reports say Pederson told an investigator.

The crash happened at about 3:50 a.m. Pederson told officers he was returning home to Porterville after spending time with family in Sacramento, according to reports filed in Superior Court.

He said he drank about a six-pack of Coors before leaving, according to the documents. Asked how he felt, he said, “About buzzed . . . halfway,” the reports say.

Pederson told investigators he has been arrested four times on suspicion of drunken driving — twice as an adult and twice as a teen.

“This is not the way I wanted to end my day,” Peterson later said according to the reports. When an officer agreed with him, Pederson said, “My life is over,” then “kind of chuckled,” the reports say.

Preliminary tests showed Pederson’s blood-alcohol content at 0.158 and 0.156%, about twice the state legal limit of 0.08%, according to the documents.

Investigators found a receipt inside the Ram for a purchase made at 1:30 a.m. of snack food and a six-pack of Coors Original at Big Bs Travel Center in Delano. They retrieved surveillance footage showing Pederson stumbling as he entered the store and swaying at the counter, according to the documents.

The footage shows Pederson leave the store, put gas in the truck and back into a parking spot in front of the store, the reports say. The truck remains there nine minutes before leaving.

Pederson’s probation for a prior drunken driving offense requires his vehicles be equipped with an ignition interlock device, but the footage shows him starting the truck within seconds of getting in, according to the reports.

After being taken to Kern Medical for treatment of minor injuries, Pederson was asked if he could have avoided the collision if he hadn’t been drinking.

“There’s a very good possibility of it,” he said.

The passenger of the other vehicle told officers she and her friend were returning to Bakersfield from Porterville when bright lights suddenly shone in front of them. They screamed and she closed her eyes.

She woke to a “tremendous” pain in her chest, the passenger said according to the reports. She called out to her friend, but there was no answer.

