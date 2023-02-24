Open in App
Porterville, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

‘My life is over:’ Driver’s BAC nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash, reports say

By Jason Kotowski,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3Q2h_0kz1VQoP00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When first questioned, William Pederson said another vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road when his Ram truck smashed into it, according to California Highway Patrol reports.

A woman seated near the other vehicle at the scene of the Feb. 14 crash immediately yelled, “No, that’s not what happened!”

CHP investigators also determined that wasn’t the case. They say the evidence shows Pederson, who reportedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, crossed over double yellow lines into the opposing lane as he drove north on Highway 65. He then collided with another vehicle just north of Famoso Road.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 53-year-old woman whose name has not been released, was declared dead at the scene and a passenger was injured.

Beant Dhillon murder conviction upheld in newborn’s death

Pederson, 54, is charged with second-degree murder , among other offenses. He has at least one prior DUI conviction. Held without bail, his next court hearing is scheduled April 19.

“If it’s my fault you know, I gotta live up to it,” reports say Pederson told an investigator.

The crash happened at about 3:50 a.m. Pederson told officers he was returning home to Porterville after spending time with family in Sacramento, according to reports filed in Superior Court.

He said he drank about a six-pack of Coors before leaving, according to the documents. Asked how he felt, he said, “About buzzed . . . halfway,” the reports say.

Pederson told investigators he has been arrested four times on suspicion of drunken driving — twice as an adult and twice as a teen.

“This is not the way I wanted to end my day,” Peterson later said according to the reports. When an officer agreed with him, Pederson said, “My life is over,” then “kind of chuckled,” the reports say.

Preliminary tests showed Pederson’s blood-alcohol content at 0.158 and 0.156%, about twice the state legal limit of 0.08%, according to the documents.

Investigators found a receipt inside the Ram for a purchase made at 1:30 a.m. of snack food and a six-pack of Coors Original at Big Bs Travel Center in Delano. They retrieved surveillance footage showing Pederson stumbling as he entered the store and swaying at the counter, according to the documents.

The footage shows Pederson leave the store, put gas in the truck and back into a parking spot in front of the store, the reports say. The truck remains there nine minutes before leaving.

Pederson’s probation for a prior drunken driving offense requires his vehicles be equipped with an ignition interlock device, but the footage shows him starting the truck within seconds of getting in, according to the reports.

Man acquitted in trial that focused on exception allowing felons to arm themselves

After being taken to Kern Medical for treatment of minor injuries, Pederson was asked if he could have avoided the collision if he hadn’t been drinking.

“There’s a very good possibility of it,” he said.

The passenger of the other vehicle told officers she and her friend were returning to Bakersfield from Porterville when bright lights suddenly shone in front of them. They screamed and she closed her eyes.

She woke to a “tremendous” pain in her chest, the passenger said according to the reports. She called out to her friend, but there was no answer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man who fled with gun arrested in Corcoran, police say
Corcoran, CA6 hours ago
BPD: Man arrested in connection to deadly Stockdale Hwy shooting
Bakersfield, CA5 hours ago
MAJOR SUTTON CASE: Man argues for resentencing in child’s death
Bakersfield, CA6 hours ago
1 left with injuries after shooting on South Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA18 hours ago
Motorcyclist left with major injuries after crash on Rosedale Hwy
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
18-year-old killed in Lamont shooting: KCSO
Lamont, CA1 day ago
2 in custody after vehicle pursuit in south Bakersfield: BPD
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Hearing postponed for man charged in Pesante Road shooting
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Woman killed by suspected drunken driver in Hwy 65 crash identified
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Woman identified in suspected DUI crash on Hwy. 65
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Man pleads not guilty to charges filed in Pine Street shootout
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to threatening 6-year-old with gun
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Man arrested for making criminal threats, pointing gun at child: BPD
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
5-vehicle crash caused brief delays on Highway 99 and Rosedale Highway
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Pesante Road
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash identified
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Man shot and killed on Clifton Street identified
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Bystander Helps Find Hit-and-run Suspect In Visalia
Visalia, CA2 days ago
Suspect in Goshen murders now facing federal charges
Goshen, CA1 day ago
I-5 through the Grapevine reopens Wednesday afternoon
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
BPD search for missing 60-year-old woman
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Bakersfield Fire Department seeks assistance identifying Home Depot arson suspect
Bakersfield, CA5 hours ago
Man shot, killed in southeast Bakersfield identified
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
2 injured in shootout following attempted burglary in Central Bakersfield: BPD
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
BPD search for missing at-risk 15-year-old girl
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Wrong-way driver hits at least 2 vehicles, arrested: CHP
Bakersfield, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy