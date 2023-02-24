Lima women talk heart health

Women representing several organizations in Lima gathered Friday afternoon to talk about heart health. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Hundreds of women gathered Friday morning to discuss heart health. The second annual Lima Women Have heart luncheon was hosted by multiple organizations to shed light on the cause. Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima Memorial Health System, the city of Lima, Artspace/Lima and Lima Women’s Leadership Collective helped organize the event.

This year, the luncheon had various speakers from Care Access, Lima Memorial and Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center. In addition, community members were able to hear from Sheri Gary, a survivor of heart disease.

Gary, an associate minister of Philippians Missionary Baptist Church, shared how she suffered multiple heart attacks and lost loved ones to the disease.

”After the attacks, my heart continued to spaz and once again I prayed,” said Gary. “God, I do not want to die from broken heart syndrome. I have too much to live for and I changed. I began to monitor the things that I eat. I am very adamant about taking my medicine. I am also very adamant about healthy things.”

Gary said she began to exercise to start living better and feeling better. She also said her faith is what gives her peace.

The panel also included Melinda Harshfield a CPN, Jennifer Rockhold a PA-C and Dr. Sanjay Patel.

The group shared the risks of heart disease and early prevention. The organization did not raise money but empowered women to be aware of their hearts.

Due to funding from previous events, the organization presented a donation of $900 to the Bradfield Community Center which encourages community members to stay active.

“When we started this last year, this disease is looking very different than it did prior to the pandemic,” said Mayor Sharetta Smith. “According to Dr. Rebecca C. Woodruff, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last year U.S. heart disease rates had been dropping among adults since the 1990s. Since 2020, heart disease death rates were elevated in adults across all ages, sexes, races and ethnicity groups. Specifically among younger adults, non-Hispanic black adults.”

Smith said community members should not be afraid but realize how important it is to continue the fight against heart disease.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.