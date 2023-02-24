‘Physical 100’: Kim Da-young Responds to High School Bullying Accusations

The Physical 100 show introduced many athletic people to Netflix viewers . Multiple stars had their moment to shine, including stuntwoman Kim Da-young . However, while the show was being released, she was accused of bullying people in her past. She returned to respond to the accusations.

Kim Da-young was accused of bullying before ‘Physical 100’

The stuntwoman made waves on Physical 100 by winning her one-on-one match against a man. She was then an important part of her team’s success in the sand challenge by building the best bridge. Her main focus was keeping everyone safe because of her experience with stunt work.

But her victory was shortlived because a report claimed Kim was accused of bullying other students in the past. KoreaBoo reported a person’s post went viral claiming Kim bullied her in middle school.

“Due to the calls and texts that wouldn’t stop until I gave her money, even after High School, my heart would skip a beat whenever my phone rang, and I would be afraid to pick up,” the writer claimed.

The person claimed Kim grabbed her hair and slapped her in the face in a karaoke room. On another occasion, the poster claimed she made her strip and put their knees on broken glass in a park.

Kim Da-young apologizes and says some accusations were untrue

Kim Da-young on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

Kim returned to Instagra m on Feb. 24 and posted a black square. The caption read her statement.

“I’m sorry that I’m finally posting this after days of much thought and reflection,” reads the caption, according to a translation from Korean. “First of all, I admit that about 14 years ago, I was a so-called play student. Looking back on the past, I belonged to a group of well-known friends and used abusive language and hurtful words to discipline my juniors. I didn’t mature. I didn’t have iron.”

“There must be juniors who have been hurt by this, so I would like to take this opportunity to apologize,” the caption continued. “I’m really sorry. Apologizing like this won’t make my past days a thing that didn’t exist. Even if it takes time, if the opportunity arises, I will personally apologize and ask for forgiveness.”

“The fact that the Physical 100 program that I shot after a lot of hard work is damaged by a controversy about me is also very heavy on my heart,” it continued. “I would like to express my deepest apologies to the producers and those involved. And I’m sorry to disappoint many of you who watched the program and supported me.”

The stuntwoman claimed the article’s mention of stealing money and committing physical violence was false. “I think these falsehoods must have also been ignited by my actions in the immature past,” she wrote. “However, if you continue to spread lies and false information about things that I did not do, I will have to take legal action.”

The statement comes after the final episode was released and the season’s winner was revealed. ​​

Related

‘Physical 100’: Kim Kang-min Looked Different Years Before the Show

‘Physical 100’: Kim Min-cheol Says He Regained Feeling in His Hands a Month After Filming

‘Physical 100’: Yun Sung-bin Admits He Was ‘Stupid’ During the Boat Quest