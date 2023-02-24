Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester rally for electric buildings

By Emma Colling,

6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local officials and community members rallied Friday, urging the lawmakers to prioritize electric buildings.

They’re calling for the passing of two bills, the All Electric Building Act and the New York Heat Act. That would require new buildings to be all electric, making prices more affordable.

Advocates held the rally at One Woodbury, a mixed-use building that includes apartments.
They claim the residents there enjoy the savings and benefits of electric homes, and are hoping for the benefits to spread statewide.

Organizers also mentioned the importance of affordable housing, saying it leads to crime reduction in the long term.

