College Park, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

For Terps it's a massive game on multiple levels

By Shawn Stepner,

6 days ago
The Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team is getting ready for a massive game on Sunday. They host No. 21 Northwestern for a game of major importance on multiple levels.

When it comes to the standings there is no doubt this matchup will have conference tournament seeding ramifications. The Wildcats (20-8, 11-6) sit second in the Big Ten. The Terps (19-9, 10-7) are one of four teams that are a game behind them. The top four teams at the end of the regular season earn byes into the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Also, it is the final home game of the season. Maryland is trying to improve to 16-1 at home and remain unbeaten in Big Ten play on their home court.

It is senior day as well. That means the big three of senior guard Hakim Hart, senior forward Donta Scott and graduate guard Jahmir Young will be recognized. They know the significance of the game and the moment.

"It went by fast. Coming in here for the last time we’re undefeated in conference. We’re definitely trying to stay that way. But really [we're] just embracing the moment," said Young.

"It will probably be packed out, everybody loud giving us energy for the most part like they have all season," added Hart.

"I feel like it’s going to be electric like it always is," said Scott. "The final home game. I feel like a lot of people are going to come out, especially because it’s the last time they get to see us at home. Other than that they have to catch us at the Big Ten [Tournament] if they want to fly over there."

Other players who will be recognized are graduate guard Don Carey and graduate forward Patrick Emilien.

Sunday’s contest will also likely determine who earns the fifth and final spot on the All-Big Ten first team - Young or Northwestern guard Boo Buie. It could also determine the league’s coach of the year between Maryland's Kevin Willard and Northwestern's Chris Collins.

Gametime Sunday is set for noon.

