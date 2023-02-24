Victims identified in North Valley neighborhood incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released updates regarding the three people who died in a North Valley neighborhood Thursday, Feb. 23. Police have notified the victim’s next of kin and the names of two of the deceased victims have been released.
Danay Morales-Hernandez, a 36-year-old female, was found dead inside the northwest Albuquerque home. Authorities say she died on the scene as a result of several stab wounds.
Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, a 25-year-old male, was found dead in the street in front of the home. Police say he was transported to the hospital but he died as a result of several stab wounds. Teen charged with throwing baby in trash asks judge to move trial due to prejudice
Police say they found a gun inside the home and don’t believe they are looking for any suspect at this time. Authorities also say they found a young girl – who is now under the care of CYFD – in the home but are trying to find out how she is related to the people involved.
The third victim, an adult male, was found inside the home and died as a result of a gunshot wound. APD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the incident. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0