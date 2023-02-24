Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Victims identified in North Valley neighborhood incident

By Audrey Claire Davis,

6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released updates regarding the three people who died in a North Valley neighborhood Thursday, Feb. 23. Police have notified the victim’s next of kin and the names of two of the deceased victims have been released.

Danay Morales-Hernandez, a 36-year-old female, was found dead inside the northwest Albuquerque home. Authorities say she died on the scene as a result of several stab wounds.

Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia, a 25-year-old male, was found dead in the street in front of the home. Police say he was transported to the hospital but he died as a result of several stab wounds.

Police say they found a gun inside the home and don’t believe they are looking for any suspect at this time. Authorities also say they found a young girl – who is now under the care of CYFD – in the home but are trying to find out how she is related to the people involved.

The third victim, an adult male, was found inside the home and died as a result of a gunshot wound. APD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

