Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
See more from this location?
The Paso Robles Press

St. Rose Students Gift Donation to Honor Flight

By Paso Robles Press,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qiYf_0kz1MtOX00

Veteran shares his story with St. Rose seventh-graders

PASO ROBLES — A group of Paso Robles seventh-graders recently had a firsthand view of Honor Flight when World War II veteran Warren Juhnke addressed the Saint Rose Catholic School history class.

Juhnke and his son Dave, who traveled together on a Tour of Honor in October 2019, were guests of teacher Shannon Uribe, who had reached out to share news that the class had chosen Honor Flight to be the beneficiary of its “Buck-A-Jeans” annual fundraiser, a promotion in which students pay a dollar to wear jeans on a designated day each month.

The class considered several nonprofits to receive its funds and landed on Honor Flight, which led to student interest in hearing more about the organization. Juhnke, an energetic 90-something-year-old Paso Robles resident, and his son, a San Luis Obispo attorney, tackled the assignment and came to the classroom armed with photos, a PowerPoint presentation, and compelling stories about both Warren’s WWII U.S. Air Force service in Africa as well as the pair’s experience on the Washington, D.C., trip.

One of the trip highlights was Warren Juhnke’s participation in the wreath presentation ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The more than 80-year age difference between Juhnke and the students created a powerful connection. The students hung on the veteran’s every word and presented him with an oversized thank you card at the end of the presentation.

Further indication of the teamwork that is Honor Flight: The speaking engagement invitation came to them through their volunteers Kim Lachance, who has longtime ties to St. Rose, and veteran Don Simoneau (also a former trip guardian), who joined in for the session and took photos. Not only was the class an uplifting illustration of caring young people, but Honor Flight also received a donation check from the students.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paso Robles Community Church Welcomes New Pastor
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Best of 2023 Winner: Best Pediatric Dentistry
Atascadero, CA2 hours ago
Paso Robles Library March Happenings
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Best of 2023 Winner: Best Urgent Care or Clinic
Atascadero, CA4 hours ago
Best of 2023 Winner: Best Surgical and Cosmetic Dentistry
Paso Robles, CA1 hour ago
Best of 2023 Winner: Best Pediatrician
Atascadero, CA3 hours ago
New Wellness Shop Opens in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Updated Dotnwown Parking Program Now in Effect
Paso Robles, CA1 hour ago
Community Photos of the North County Snow
Atascadero, CA6 days ago
March Issue of Paso Robles Press Magazine Now in Your Mailbox
Paso Robles, CA2 hours ago
City Mayor Takes Step Back from Duties in Light of Serious Health Concern
Paso Robles, CA6 hours ago
PRJUSD Candidate Requested to Remove District Logo from Campaign Materials
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
PRJUSD Trustee Candidate Files Complaint Against District
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy