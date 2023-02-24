Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

Elks Lodge #46 hosts fundraiser on Friday to honor fallen officer Peter Jerving

By Jacie Griffith,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYXmB_0kz1LVRQ00

On Friday, Feb. 24 the Elks Lodge on Good Hope Road is hosting a fundraiser for Milwaukee's fallen police officer, Peter Jerving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iy9k_0kz1LVRQ00 Milwaukee Police
Peter Jerving

The fundraising event is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnaKb_0kz1LVRQ00 TMJ4

The lodge will be offering an all-you-can-eat fish and chicken buffet for $17 per person. A portion of the buffet sales will go to the Fallen Heroes Fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RM8Sa_0kz1LVRQ00 TMJ4

100 percent of the proceeds from the lodge's raffle table and bake sale will also be donated to the Fallen Heroes Fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yvHY_0kz1LVRQ00 TMJ4

The Elks Lodge #46 is located at 5555 Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee.

