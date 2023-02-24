Elks Lodge #46 hosts fundraiser on Friday to honor fallen officer Peter Jerving

On Friday, Feb. 24 the Elks Lodge on Good Hope Road is hosting a fundraiser for Milwaukee's fallen police officer, Peter Jerving.

Milwaukee Police Peter Jerving

The fundraising event is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The lodge will be offering an all-you-can-eat fish and chicken buffet for $17 per person. A portion of the buffet sales will go to the Fallen Heroes Fund.

100 percent of the proceeds from the lodge's raffle table and bake sale will also be donated to the Fallen Heroes Fund.

The Elks Lodge #46 is located at 5555 Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee.

