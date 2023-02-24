Open in App
Nevada State
KTNV 13 Action News

Winter Weather Warnings: Closures and updates as rain and snow move into Nevada

By KTNV Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YagmW_0kz1LQ1n00

Winter weather conditions are getting ready to hit Nevada.

Meteorologists including Channel 13's Justin Bruce are forecasting rain and snow moving into our area.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisory that is in effect and will last through Saturday night at 7 p.m.

South winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

That affects the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County.

Officials said gusty winds will create very choppy waters and generate large waves which could capsize or swamp small boats.

It will also make it harder for motorcycles, large trucks, trailers, and campers on the road.

RELATED LINK: TODAY'S FORECAST

Red Rock Canyon officials delayed opening the Scenic Drive Friday morning due to snow and ice on the road.

Mount Charleston officials are already issuing closures for Saturday .

That affects the Spring Mountain visitors gateway, Kyle Canyon picnic area, and the Foxtail and Old Mill snowplay areas.

If you plan on traveling this weekend, the National Weather Service is advising you to be careful since road conditions could be hazardous.

On Friday, Governor Joe Lombardo closed state government offices early in Carson City, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Nye County, Storey County, and Washoe County.

That was due to severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions.

The National Weather Service said central Nevada could even experience blizzard conditions this weekend.

If you do have to travel, Nevada emergency management officials say you should make sure your vehicle is stocked with supplies, check road conditions , and charge your devices.

We will be updating this page with the latest closures and updates throughout the weekend.

