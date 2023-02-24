Change location
See more from this location?
Douglas County, GA
On Common Ground News
Georgia Attorney General Carr announces indictment of Douglas County officials, employee and contractor
By On Common Ground News,6 days ago
By On Common Ground News,6 days ago
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Douglas County Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones, Douglas County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, Douglas County...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0