Panama City officials begin McKenzie Park makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The fountain at McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City is now gone.

City workers removed the fountain this week and will soon be laying brick over that area.

The fountain has not worked for more than a decade. It’s part of the makeover of the park.

Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma said workers are widening sidewalks, which will be ready in April.

He said it will be ready in time for the summer festival season and farmers’ market.

“McKenzie Park is at the heart of the downtown area,” Depalma said. “We have the Streetscape Project going on, Harrison, which is right there. You can visually see machines going on.”

The in-house project will cost less than $40,000.

Depalma said workers are also adding irrigation to improve water drainage.

The city is also working on funding to build a moving stage at McKenzie Park in the near future.

