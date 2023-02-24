Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect charged with attempted murder for shooting in East Fort Collins

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivXk6_0kz0Pt8v00

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says a person has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting that injured a person in East Fort Collins.

Deputies say at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday a report was received about a man that was injured after being shot in his vehicle. The victim was driving in the area of East Mulberry Street and Airpark Drive when a white pickup pulled up next to him and fired shots.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and is currently recovering.

Through an intensive investigation, deputies identified Jorge Arreola, 33, of Fort Collins as the suspect and a warrant was issued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOnNQ_0kz0Pt8v00
Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Arreola was taken into custody by authorities and booked into the Larimer County Jail on an existing misdemeanor warrant along with second-degree murder.

"Based on the initial information, investigators had a challenging puzzle to solve. They worked quickly and diligently to gather critical evidence, which ultimately led them to the suspect," said Captain Bobby Moll, who leads the investigation division. "I'm grateful for their tireless efforts over the course of several days and their consistent focus on helping victims."

According to investigators, the victim and suspect did not know each other as investigators are working to determine what circumstances led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident, who has not already spoken to law enforcement, may contact Investigator Jesse Ihnen at 970-498-5165.

