2 CPD officers seriously injured in Chicago Lawn crash, fire officials say

Chicago fire officials said two CPD officers were injured in a crash in Chicago Lawn Friday afternoon.

An unmarked CPD squad car crashed into a tree near the intersection of 72nd and Fairfield. The Chicago Fire Department said two officers in the vehicle were taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials did not release any further information on their injuries other than to say they are not life-threatening.

Chicago police have not yet commented on the circumstances leading up to the crash and any other vehicles that may be involved.

No further information has been released.