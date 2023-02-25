Open in App
Sea Isle City, NJ
CBS New York

Trapped worker pulled from collapsed balcony at Sea Isle City condo

By Nikki DementriRoss DiMattei,

8 days ago

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A man who was pinned under a collapsed balcony at a condo building was pulled from the wreckage late Friday.

A recovery mission was underway for three workers after the 8th-floor balcony collapsed at the Spinnaker condo complex off of 36th Street and the Boardwalk.

One balcony fell down right on top of another, pinning a worker who was on the 7th-floor balcony below.

"Just total chaos," Joye Fiocchi said. "Just people screaming."

Fire officials say it left a man trapped, and two others injured.

"I called 911 right away," Fiocchi said. "And it's just 20 minutes later I heard him screaming again. I guess he was saying get it off of me, and I never heard anything since."

Eric Hupperich was inside the building on break in a lower-level unit when it all happened.

"We felt it through our bodies like shaking and it was a really, really loud boom," Hupperich said.

First responders from Cape May and Camden counties, as well as at the state level worked together in recovery efforts to free the man trapped on the 7th floor.

Officials add the two workers on the 8th floor suffered minor injuries.

"They will breach a hole in the wall, stabilized the concrete that is trapping this victim," Matt Johnson said. "And then, we'll safely remove him."

Several large cracks in the concrete could be seen from the ground.

Later in the evening, crews were seen putting up wood planks it appears to stabilize the building. This was after fire officials noted the balcony was showing signs of stress.

"We're figuring the balconies weigh between 11,000-15,000 pounds a piece," Johnson said.

The 9-story complex, built in the 1970s, was ecacuated we're told by police was evacuated.

Officials say the private contractors were doing prep and paint work on the building earlier Friday.

