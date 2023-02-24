Open in App
El Cajon, CA
CBS Denver

Mesa County deputies help capture 2 homicide suspects out of California

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

5 days ago

Mesa County deputies help capture 2 homicide suspects out of California in less than a week 00:33

Deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office helped apprehend two homicide suspects out of California in less than a week.

The first time was on Feb. 16 when the Mesa County Sheriff's Office Crime Reduction Unit and Major Offender Task Force were attempting to locate a local wanted subject. That's when they contacted Joel Rodriguez, 26, as he hid in the bathroom of a hotel room. Deputies also found several firearms, suspected cocaine and an "abundance of stolen items."

Joel Rodriguez Mesa County

At the time, Rodriguez lied to deputies about his real name. After his identity was confirmed, deputies found an alert that he was wanted out of Fresno, Cali. for homicide. He was taken into custody and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Antonio Campos-Ramirez Mesa County

Another homicide suspect out of California was arrested at the Grand Junction Regional Airport on Thursday. Antonio Campos-Ramirez, 41, of El Cajon, California, was arrested after stepping off a plane from Dallas, Texas. He had fled the U.S. after being charged with murder, rape and stalking. He is currently in the Mesa County Detention Facility awaiting extradition by California authorities.

