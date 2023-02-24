Open in App
East Palestine, OH
A first report on the Ohio toxic train wreck was released. Here's what it found — and what investigators are still looking into

By Alisha EbrahimjiAya Elamroussi, CNN,

7 days ago
After federal officials released an initial report concluding that this month's toxic train wreck in Ohio was completely preventable, investigators will begin examining procedures, practices...
