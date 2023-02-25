Two injured, one trapped as balcony collapsed at Cape May County condominium building

Recovery efforts continue as 2 injured, 1 trapped after balcony collapse in Cape May County 02:07

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A recovery mission continues for a person trapped under a collapsed balcony. This is all unfolding at a Cape May County high-rise.

One balcony fell down right on top of another.

"Just total chaos," Joye Fiocchi said. "Just people screaming."

Chaos in Sea Isle City, that's how Fiocchi describes the moments after a balcony collapsed at the Spinnaker condo complex off of 36th Street and the Boardwalk.

Fire officials say it left a man trapped, and two others injured.

"I called 911 right away," Fiocchi said. "And it's just 20 minutes later I heard him screaming again. I guess he was saying get it off of me and I never heard anything since."

Just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, officials say two construction workers were on the 8th-floor balcony when it fell. Pinning a third worker on the 7th-floor balcony.

Eric Hupperich was inside the building on break in a lower-level unit when it all happened.

"We felt it through our bodies like shaking and it was a really, really loud boom," Hupperich said.

First responders from Cape May and Camden counties, as well as at the state level worked together in recovery efforts to free the man trapped on the 7th floor.

Officials add the two workers on the 8th floor suffered minor injuries.

"They will breach a hole in the wall, stabilized the concrete that is trapping this victim," Matt Johnson said. "And then, we'll safely remove him."

Several large cracks in the concrete could be seen from the ground.

Later in the evening, crews were seen putting up wood planks it appears to stabilize the building. This was after fire officials noted the balcony was showing signs of stress.

"We're figuring the balconies weigh between 11,000-15,000 pounds a piece," Johnson said.

The 9-story complex built in the 70s we're told by police was evacuated.

Officials say the private contractors were doing prep and paint work on the building earlier Friday.