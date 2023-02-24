Police arrest suspect in pair of Huber Heights bank robberies

Huber Heights Police have arrested a man suspected in a pair of Key Bank robberies.

Detectives arrested Domkniqe Stone after physical evidence came back from the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab linking him to a robbery on January 18, a Huber Heights Police spokesperson said.

Stone was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning without incident.

Detectives learned he was also responsible for the second robbery on February 22 , according to the investigation.

Stone has been charged with one count of Robbery and another count of Aggravated Robbery.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $500,000 bond.