Police arrest suspect in pair of Huber Heights bank robberies

Huber Heights Police have arrested a man suspected in a pair of Key Bank robberies.
>> Police searching for suspect after Huber Heights bank robbery
Detectives arrested Domkniqe Stone after physical evidence came back from the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab linking him to a robbery on January 18, a Huber Heights Police spokesperson said.
Stone was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning without incident.
Detectives learned he was also responsible for the second robbery on February 22 , according to the investigation.
Stone has been charged with one count of Robbery and another count of Aggravated Robbery.
He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
Comments / 0