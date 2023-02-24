Open in App
Huber Heights, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Police arrest suspect in pair of Huber Heights bank robberies

By WHIO Staff,

7 days ago

Huber Heights Police have arrested a man suspected in a pair of Key Bank robberies.

>> Police searching for suspect after Huber Heights bank robbery

Detectives arrested Domkniqe Stone after physical evidence came back from the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab linking him to a robbery on January 18, a Huber Heights Police spokesperson said.

Stone was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning without incident.

Detectives learned he was also responsible for the second robbery on February 22 , according to the investigation.

Stone has been charged with one count of Robbery and another count of Aggravated Robbery.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmIsn_0kyxkF9f00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iliN5_0kyxkF9f00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man indicted on 7 counts, including murder, assault, for deadly shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Suspect charged with repeatedly stabbing man in back at Dayton bar
Dayton, OH2 days ago
$1 million bond set for man accused of ‘brutal’ double homicide in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
3 cars, 5 guns, 50 shell casings: Police, community search for answers after shootout
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Eaton woman pleads guilty to drowning 93-year-old grandmother
Eaton, OH1 day ago
At least 1 person injured after being hit by Dayton police cruiser
Dayton, OH14 hours ago
Person stabbed in Dayton; Police search for suspect
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Driver killed after collision with tree: Troy Police investigate
Troy, OH1 day ago
Dash cam video shows traffic stop that led to deadly police shooting in Middletown
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Reward upped for information on Dayton woman missing since December
Dayton, OH1 day ago
DPD make arrest in Dayton double homicide
Dayton, OH3 days ago
‘Overworked is an understatement;’ Surge in deadly violence putting strain on Dayton police
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Springfield police seeing increase in homicides in 2023
Dayton, OH21 hours ago
UPDATE: Man struck by semi; connected to previous crash on I-75 moments eariler
Middletown, OH1 day ago
Sedan crashes into Springfield home, damages utility poles, wires
Springfield, OH9 hours ago
VIDEO: Watch what happens in alleged assault at Kenwood Elementary in Springfield
Springfield, OH1 day ago
Mom of toddler who let himself out of daycare wants the facility shut down
Eaton, OH1 day ago
More than 200 fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Piqua; Man arrested
Piqua, OH3 days ago
Multiple medics called after fire at Dayton apartment complex
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Dayton house fire calls for full evacuation
Dayton, OH8 hours ago
Multiple fire departments battle barn fire in Darke County
Rossburg, OH19 hours ago
Victims of Dayton double homicide identified
Dayton, OH4 days ago
Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Woman dead in Covington shooting, police searching for perpetrator
Covington, KY5 days ago
Woman dies after being hit, ‘dragged’ by vehicle in Dayton; police investigating
Dayton, OH5 days ago
Former Miami County fairgrounds manager facing charges over questionable contracts
Pleasant Hill, OH1 day ago
‘It just makes me sick,’ 911 caller says about 2-year-old who escaped daycare
Eaton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy