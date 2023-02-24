Leicester vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Arsenal are coming off a stunning win against Aston Villa at Villa Park that sent them back to the top of the Premier League table. They will be hoping to repeat that road magic at the King Power stadium against a Leicester side reeling from a 3-0 loss to Manchester United. But Leicester played the role of giant killer in their last home match, beating Tottenham 4-1. Expect this to be a tense matchup despite the 30-point gap between these teams.

Leicester vs Arsenal live stream date, time, channels

The Leicester vs Arsenal live stream takes place Saturday, Feb. 25.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium sub)

Both teams have had a roller coaster February. Leicester had been a relatively hot side in the second month of the year, winning two EPL matches in a row with four goals each time to start the month. However, they are now reeling from a 3-0 loss to Man Utd that may have severely deflated their good spirits. Meanwhile, Arsenal looked like a side that were watching the title slip from their grasp until a revitalizing stoppage-time win against Aston Villa this past weekend. You definitely won't want to miss these top-half-of-the-table sides face off in the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream.

How to watch Leicester vs Arsenal live stream anywhere

The Leicester vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Leicester vs Arsenal live streams by country

How to watch the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock , NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

How to watch the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo.TV , the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

How to watch the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

Leicester vs Arsenal kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

How to watch the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport , which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Leicester vs Arsenal stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport . This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Leicester vs Arsenal preview

Things were looking so good for Leicester City to start the month. After a January that saw them crash out of the EFL Cup Quarter-final and fail to win a single EPL match, the Foxes got off to a hot start. They beat Aston Villa 4-2 and then beat Tottenham 4-1, a stunning win against a team currently in the top four. But that momentum came to a screeching halt last weekend after a trip to Old Trafford that Brendan Rodgers' side would prefer to forget.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would prefer to forget everything that happened prior to this past weekend. Since a thrilling 3-2 win against Man Utd in January, the Gunners had failed to get a win in February, dropping a combined eight points against Everton, Brentford and Man City. However, they managed to get back to their winning ways against Aston Villa, scoring two goals in stoppage time to seal a 4-2 victory and return to the top of the Premier League table.

This game will likely come down to Arsenal's sometimes shaky defense versus Leicester's constantly shaky defense. While the Gunners (and Chelsea) have still allowed fewer goals than any team but Newcastle, cracks have started to show in recent matches. That could be a problem against a Leicester City team whose 36 goals scored should have them in the top half of the table rather than fighting to avoid the relegation zone. Especially with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes both in the top 10 EPL goal scorers. But luckily for the Gunners, the Leicester defense has been terrible, allowing more goals so far than any team but Bournemouth.

This should be an exciting game between two sides desperate for a win, so don’t miss the Leicester vs Arsenal live stream.